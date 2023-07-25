“Vapes were originally designed as a re-fillable alternative version of an e-cigarette, but some how the market has shifted from the original re-fill to disposable which to be fair are far from easily recyclable, and are more correctly described as a ‘single use electronic item which we all know is not great for our environment. The fact that they shouldn’t be binned - at home or in street bins - or put in your home recycling bin either, and as far as I can see very few shops that sell them have a return bin, leaving users with a disposal nightmare. Nothing these days should be designed without a clear recycling or disposal route.