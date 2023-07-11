Operating between Ross-on-Wye, Newent, and Ledbury every two hours, the Daffodil Line service includes daily and evening services on Friday and Saturday. The initiative aims to help families enjoy local, budget-friendly outings during the summer holidays and provide youngsters with the opportunity to socialise independently. The move is expected to relieve parents from the common rural problem of playing taxi.
The grand unveiling of the community-driven 232 Daffodil Line earlier this year saw the mayors of Ross-on-Wye, Ledbury, and Newent launching the service. Attendees from all three towns donned daffodil-themed costumes, symbolising unity and shared anticipation. Ross Mayor, Ed O’Driscoll, expressed delight at witnessing the fruition of this initiative, which has been instrumental in connecting the towns and improving residents’ accessibility to essential services.
The introduction of the 232 Daffodil Line, a beacon of community collaboration and pride, came as a refreshing change following the Gloucestershire County Council’s report on the isolation faced by several villages due to the closure of bus routes. This new service not only revives a sense of connectivity but also foresees a brighter future for public transportation in the region. Further details on the timetable can be found on the Daffodil Line website.