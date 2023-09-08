But what exactly is Saharan dust? Originating from the vast Sahara desert in North Africa, it comprises a mix of sand and dust. When strong winds blow over these deserts, they can lift the dust and sand high into the sky. If the upper atmospheric winds are directed northwards, this dust can travel as far as the UK. As raindrops form and fall, they collect these dust particles. Upon landing and evaporating, they leave behind the now-notorious dust layer.