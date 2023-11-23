There are many ways to see and enjoy the Welsh Landscape, but by far the most intimate and sustainable one is by foot.
Are you wanting to take on the challenge of a few Welsh walks? If so, we've got you covered. Here's a list of five of the best walks Bannau Brycheiniog (formerly known as the Brecon Beacons) has to offer.
1. Pen Y Fan Horsehoe route
Distance: 9.5 miles
Duration: 4-5 hours
Known for being the highest mountain in Bannau Brycheiniog, it is no surprise Pen Y Fan is number one on the list.
This route will take you along the ridge of a glacial valley and along four of the mountain's peaks: Corn Du; Pen y Fan; Cribyn; and Fan y Big. The route's main focus is the views - and at such a high point, they’re hard to miss.
There are various levels of difficulty you can choose from when taking on this route, so it is adaptable depending on skill level.
Each access point is near a car park to make things easier.
Davidson Moses, 23, St Columb Major
There’s a tranquility when strolling the peaks, especially when I experienced it for the first time, not knowing where the rubble road’s end. We had a team of six of us on Gold Duke of Edinburgh, just roaming the peaks and valleys of the Beacons. There were hardly any people in sight for miles and then when we did stumble on a keen walker, they would be super friendly and taking in the vast rugged views. On my return with another group I went to Llyn y Fan which was a lot smaller than Pen y Fan and even got given a guitar from a off the grid man they called mab y mynydd - which means some of the mountain in Welsh. I love Wales!
2. Dragons Back circular walk
Distance: 7 miles
Duration: 3-4 hours
The walk begins in the village of Pengenffordd, following a small lane in the north east end of the carpark.
You’ll later reach the highest peak in the Black mountains, Waun Fach, which is 811m high. To get to this point you will scramble along Dragons Back, a ridge said to resemble the shape of a sleeping dragon.
The walk is of medium difficulty, with a slightly steepened decent towards the end. Circular routes are a recommended option for those who easily get lost.
3. The Beacons Way
Distance: 99 miles
Duration: 8 days
This walk is for those who are more experienced, the long duration and distance makes this – just under 100 mile – walk, a trip best prepared for.
The views are said to be spectacular, but markings are not as easy to identify, so be sure to have good navigation and map reading skills.
The walk begins in Abergavenny and finishes by the train station in Llanthony Priory. The walk will take you through a variety of Welsh landscapes, and even through a village called Bethlehem. This gives you a great taste of Wales.
4. The Waterfall Circuit
Distance: 9 miles
Duration: 4-5hrs
If you want a change from the dramatic heights of the mountains, why not have a waterfall walk and see the view above.
On this walk you will pass through the Elidir trail, better known for its fairy tales about a magical kingdom said to once be there.
The walk begins at Dinas Rock car park and follows along the River Mellte. As this walk has been extended from the original Elidir trail, follow the futher directions here.
5. Canal Basin to Brynich Lock
Distance: 2.05 miles
Duration: 2 hours
This canal walk is a tame stroll still packed with plenty of adventure.
For those with children or just wanting a more relaxed afternoon, this walk will take you along the canal, where you will see local wildlife, beautiful boats, and rolling hillls.
Information panels and a reconstruction of a horse-drawn tram are placed along the route for some entertaining facts and conext behind the canal.
Simply start at the basin and continue through to Brynich Loch, where you will finish the walk.