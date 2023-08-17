Residents are being alerted to a yellow warning for thunderstorms expected tomorrow, with potential localised disruption from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm (UTC+1). The warning, issued at 09:26 (UTC+1) on Thursday, 17 August 2023, indicates that a line of thunderstorms is set to develop and move gradually northeast, weakening by the afternoon.
What to Expect:
- Driving conditions may be hampered by spray and standing water, potentially leading to extended journey times for both cars and buses.
- There's a risk of flooding that could affect a few homes and businesses, potentially causing damage to buildings or structures.
- Lightning strikes may result in some damage to a handful of buildings and structures, along with a short-term loss of power.
- Train services might face delays.
Residents are advised to take precautions during the thunderstorm. Here are five tips for staying safe:
- Stay indoors during thunder and lightning.
- Avoid travelling during storms, heavy rain, and strong winds.
- If you must travel, be extra cautious and account for potential delays.
- Stay away from flooded areas and avoid driving through standing water.
- Ensure electronic devices are charged in case of power outages.
While most areas will experience only a brief period of heavy rain, some places might witness 30-40 mm of rainfall in less than two hours. Frequent lightning is also anticipated in some thunderstorms. Residents are urged to stay updated on the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions.