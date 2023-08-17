Residents are being alerted to a yellow warning for thunderstorms expected tomorrow, with potential localised disruption from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm (UTC+1). The warning, issued at 09:26 (UTC+1) on Thursday, 17 August 2023, indicates that a line of thunderstorms is set to develop and move gradually northeast, weakening by the afternoon.

What to Expect:

  • Driving conditions may be hampered by spray and standing water, potentially leading to extended journey times for both cars and buses.
  • There's a risk of flooding that could affect a few homes and businesses, potentially causing damage to buildings or structures.
  • Lightning strikes may result in some damage to a handful of buildings and structures, along with a short-term loss of power.
  • Train services might face delays.

Residents are advised to take precautions during the thunderstorm. Here are five tips for staying safe:

  • Stay indoors during thunder and lightning.
  • Avoid travelling during storms, heavy rain, and strong winds.
  • If you must travel, be extra cautious and account for potential delays.
  • Stay away from flooded areas and avoid driving through standing water.
  • Ensure electronic devices are charged in case of power outages.

While most areas will experience only a brief period of heavy rain, some places might witness 30-40 mm of rainfall in less than two hours. Frequent lightning is also anticipated in some thunderstorms. Residents are urged to stay updated on the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions.