Councillor Dan Ciolte, a member of the climate group, indicated that they are considering planting trees on land owned by Herefordshire Council. “Part of the climate group, we are going to look at planting some trees. So we’ll be coming to you to find out the grass purges that belong to Herefordshire Council,” said Cllr Dan Ciolte. He also raised questions about whether planning permits would be needed for this initiative.