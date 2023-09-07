Cllr O’Driscoll, representing Ross East, expressed his vehement opposition to the bill. He highlighted its original intent: to shield vital habitats, notably the River Wye, from the detrimental effects of sewage emissions, a by-product of housing developments. However, Cllr O’Driscoll fears that the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove’s intentions to discard this crucial environmental safeguard might be more to curry favour with house builders, some of whom, he hints, might be Tory donors, rather than genuine concern for the rivers.