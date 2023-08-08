Duncan Rowe, the Operations Manager, said: "Our Riverside Management Plan outlines the Town Council's aspirations to steward the riverside and adjacent amenities till 2028. Our endgame? Crafting a thriving space for community and wildlife, preserving the innate beauty of our landscape, and championing the well-being of its inhabitants. With sprawling green expanses on the floodplain and areas curated as floodplain meadows, the plan covers a treasured asset."