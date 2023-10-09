Andrew emphasises that many creatures, like hedgehogs and bats, are currently storing energy for hibernation. Hedgehogs are particularly vulnerable during this period. "When temperatures drop, their food gets more scarce, so they need to slow their metabolism to preserve energy," Andrew explains. He suggests residents can leave hedges uncut and create piles of twigs and leaves as potential nesting spots. Before lighting bonfires, it's crucial to check for any hiding hedgehogs. Water, not milk, should be left out for these prickly friends.