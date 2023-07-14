Securing property: Residents are advised to secure loose items outside their homes, such as bins, plant pots, garden furniture, and trampolines. Doors of sheds should also be locked.

Pre-journey planning: Listen to travel updates on car radios or sat navs, and prepare for delays and road closures. Carry essentials in the car, such as warm clothing, food, drink, a blanket, torch, and a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack.

Safe driving: Drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts. Provide more room than usual for cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries, and buses. Be cautious when overtaking high-sided vehicles.

Coastal safety: Coastal dwellers and workers should check forecasts and tides and be wary of large breaking waves. Walking near cliffs should be done with caution and dogs should be kept on a lead. In case of emergencies, call 999 (UK) or 112 (Ireland) and ask for the Coastguard.