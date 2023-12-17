LYDNEY Town striker Lucas Vaughan has been named as one of two survivors of an horrific car crash in South Wales earlier this week.
In a statement, the club described the 18-year-old as "a shining light at our club".
Lucas was one of five friends travelling in an Audi A1 near Coedely in the Rhondda Cynon Taff district north of Cardiff on Monday (December 11).
Three other teenagers in the car were killed.
In a statement issued on Saturday night (December 16), Lydney Town said: "On the eve of Monday 11 December Lydney Town player Lucas Vaughan was involved in a serious car accident which sadly resulted in three people losing their lives.
"Lucas sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cardiff University Hospital where he remains in a coma.
"Since joining us, initially on loan and then permanently since leaving Bristol Rovers in the summer, Lucas, at only 18, has been a shining light at our club, an incredibly talented footballer but more so a top top guy with a lovely manner and zest for life.
"We all pray for him with everything we have for him and his amazing family at such a difficult time.
"We thank the Hellenic League and Brimscombe and Thrupp for rescheduling the scheduled fixture for the evening of the 12th.
"We're all thinking of you mate."
Clubs from across the region – including Cinderford Town and Hartpury University – have posted messages of support for Lucas and Lydney Town on social media.
South Wales Police said emergency services were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving an Audi A1 and a bus on Ely Valley Road, Coedely at around 7pm on December 11.
A police spokesman said: "Three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – were declared dead at the scene.
"Two further men, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff with life threatening injuries."
"Two other people were also treated for minor injuries."
A Go Fund Me appeal has been set up to raise funds to allow Lucas's family to ease financial pressures as they remain at his bedside for the foreseeable future.
It has already raised nearly £4,500 from 236 donors.