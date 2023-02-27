West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre has just announced that the A40 near Bridstow bridge has been closed in both directions due to a police incident. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as the situation unfolds.
A40 near Bridstow bridge closed in both directions
By Chris Were | Reporter |
@ChrsWr[email protected]
Monday 27th February 2023 4:02 pm
Share
(West Mercia Police )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |