Gwent Police said officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air ambulance after receiving a report of the road traffic collision at around 6am on Tuesday July 7.
“The collision involved a bicycle and a bus; the cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a life-threatening condition,” said a spokesperson from Gwent Police.
The road remains closed at this time.
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