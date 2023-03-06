Ross-on-Wye residents are being warned of a phone scam, which has hit the area.
A resident has reported to the Gazette that they received a phone call to their home phone, claiming to be ringing regarding their “Barley’s VISA account”.
The scammer proceeded to falsely say that two amounts of cash had been removed from the account, one of which was a payment for Amazon and to “press 1” to continue.
The voice on the other end of the line appeared to be human, but the local resident who reported the scam told the Gazette that she hung up the phone before giving the scammer any further chance to operate.
The resident immediately spotted that it was likely a scam, based on the fact that she doesn’t shop on Amazon.