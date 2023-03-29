FOREST-based housing association Two Rivers is celebrating after receiving the highest possible national health and safety award for the tenth year in a row.
The housing association, which provides affordable homes for more than 4,400 families in the Forest and surrounding area, received its tenth Gold Medal from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) this year.
The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK.
More than 2,000 organisations from over 50 countries apply for the prestigious Gold Medal every year.
It is awarded to those that demonstrate their commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work.
Having received the Gold Medal Award for the tenth year, Two Rivers Housing also received the President’s Award.
This is given to organisations who have achieved a Gold Medal for 10 consecutive years or more.
Garry King, Chief Executive of Two Rivers Housing, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded our tenth RoSPA Gold Medal and the President’s Award.
"It demonstrates our clear commitment to meeting best practice when it comes to the health and safety of our tenants and colleagues.”
Julia Small of the RoSPA added: “We would like to congratulate Two Rivers Housing on achieving its tenth Gold Medal and receiving the President’s Award for showing an unwavering commitment to keeping colleagues, tenants and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”
The Two Rivers team will receive the Gold Medal and President’s Award later this year.