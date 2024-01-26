ROYAL biographer and I’m A Celebrity star Lady Colin Campbell is bound to add a regal touch to proceedings at Monmouth’s Savoy next month, when she hosts ‘An Evening With...’
Lady Colin Campbell, also known as Lady C, is a British Jamaican-born author, socialite, and television personality has published seven books about the Royal Family, including biographies of Diana, Princess of Wales, which was on The New York Times Best Seller list in 1992, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
She married Lord Colin Ivar Campbell, the younger son of the 11th Duke of Argyll, and her stepmother-in-law was Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, who was friends with Dame Barbara Cartland, step-grandmother to Princess Diana.
Lady C is the châtelaine of Castle Goring in Worthing, the ancestral seat of the Shelley baronets - the family of romantic poet Percy Shelley – which she runs as a wedding venue and event space.
In 2015 she took part on ITV1’s I’m A Celebrity and when Ant and Dec did their 20-year-old show, she was featured more than any other “Celebrity.
She has also made appearances on Comedy Nation, Celebs Go Dating, Salvage Hunters, Through the Keyhole, Good Morning Britain, and Celebs on the Farm.
In 2020 she released Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, which also became a The Sunday Times top 10 best seller.
And in June, an updated version of this book is being released with Lady C undertaking a major TV & media campaign to promote it.
She’ll be talking all about her career at the Savoy on Sunday, February 25, and theatregoers will get the chance to ask her questions about it.
Tickets from the Savoy box office and via monmouth-savoy.co.uk are £20 and £45 meet and greet.