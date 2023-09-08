Event Manager and Show Secretary of the Usk Farmers’ Club Ltd, Nia Osbourne, said: “Thank you to everyone who came and supported Usk Show this weekend. We hope that you had an enjoyable day. The weather certainly brought its challenges again this year and we hope you understand that we had to be a little flexible with our timetabling to accommodate the welfare of the animals on the showground (as well as our stewards who were also getting a little hot and bothered!).