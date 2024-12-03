The Conservative leader in the Welsh Parliament, Andrew RT Davies, has resigned despite narrowly surviving a vote of confidence.
Mr Davies won a vote of Tory Senedd members this morning, with nine in support - including his own vote - and seven against with but Mr Davies said he felt the split made his position "untenable".
Mr Davies, who represents South Wales Central took over as the leader of the Tories in the Senedd almost 13 years ago but resigned from the role in 2018 stepping back up in 2021 after his successor Paul Davies resigned over a scandal involving alcohol in the Senedd during the Covid pandemic.
His resignation comes after a poll last week suggested the Conservatives were in fourth place in Wales, behind Plaid Cymru, Reform and Labour.
Opposed to him were: Natasha Asghar, James Evans, Peter Fox, Tom Giffard, Altaf Hussein, Sam Kurtz and Sam Rowlands.
In a letter of resignation Mr Davies wrote, “Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader. I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning.
“This vote has now taken place. It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available. While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”
Responding to the resignation of Andrew RT Davies Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said,“I wish Andrew RT Davies well following his decision to step down as leader of the Welsh Conservatives Senedd group.
“The legacy of the Tories in Wales is one of chaos and cuts - a legacy that was roundly rejected at the ballot box this year. They offer no solutions for the challenges facing our communities and nor do they have a serious plan for government.
"Plaid Cymru stands ready to offer Wales a fresh start. While the Tories fight amongst themselves and Labour continues to let down our communities, Plaid Cymru is united and focused on delivering our vision to rebuild our economy, fix the NHS, demand fair treatment from UK Government and show real ambition for the future of our nation.”
Welsh Labour leader and First Minister Eluned Morgan told the Senedd that she knew Davies had ‘passionately held belief’ which he’d argued in the Senedd”.
“We’ve always had political difference, but I’ve always appreciated the way that you’ve read the room, in particular on those big occasions,” she said.