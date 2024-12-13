AN angel created to mark the 15th anniversary of the Friends of Longhope Church is shining a light on the church.
The angel called Meira meaning “giving light” in Hebrew is a token of gratitude for the support the group has received from the village.
It will also replace the annual purchase of a Christmas tree for All Saints Church, which the Friends say demonstrates a commitment to be sustainable.
The angel was made by by M-Tech in Coleford which is owned by Martin, Teresa, and Neil Wyman.
Fabricator Steve Bluett, took on the role of “angel maker” and with an image and rough overall sizes provided by the Friends group, Steve used his artistic flair to bring the vision to life.
Meira was constructed in five pieces and stands 16 feet high and was put together by a team of volunteers.
The artwork was made possible by generous sponsorship from the Friends
Chair of the Friends of Longhope Church, Tina Coull, said: “The angel, named Meira, meaning "giving light" or "shining" in Hebrew.
“Meira was nspired by a recent Church Times article encouraging churches to "shine your light" into communities at Christmas with outside lights and carols and this initiative aligns perfectly with that vision.
“Meira has become the star of this year's Festival of Angels at All Saints Church, capturing the hearts of all who see her.
“The Friends of Longhope Church invite everyone to come and embrace the beauty of Meira and celebrate this special occasion with them.
“This Christmas we celebrate the message of the coming of the angels both in our church decorations and our services.”
Details of services at All Saints can be found on The Friends of Longhope Church Facebook page.