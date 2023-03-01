THE average household is set to face a 4.93 per cent Council Tax rise this year after precepts from all the local authorities were submitted.
That amounts to a yearly rise of £87.66 – or £7.30 a month – to £1,862.50 for those in Herefordshire living in a Band D dwelling.
Herefordshire Council adopted the total Council Tax precepts for all county residents today (Friday, March 3).
As the billing authority, the council has a statutory duty to collect charges set by each parish council, the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia and Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority.
However, the council has no control over the level of increase or how these organisations choose to spend their budget.
Herefordshire residents will be provided with individual bills based on their parish location.
A council spokeperson said: “The raised precepts are needed to support the delivery of vital services across the county, with the average Council Tax bill for a Band D dwelling set at £1,862.50.
“This includes the council’s own tax charge of £1,786.61 (for a band D dwelling) which was approved by full council on 10 February 2023.
“The increase is needed to support the continued delivery of vital services across the county and our priority is to get the best possible value for every pound we spend on the people of Herefordshire.
“The precept for the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia rose by 5.94% to £264.50, an increase of £14.84.
“The precept for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Authority rose by 5.59% to £94.40, an increase of £5.00.
“The discount on the council tax reduction (CTR) scheme for any struggling family which qualifies will remain at 100% for the coming year – irrespective of the price banding of their home.
“Additionally, some residents will continue to pay no Council Tax at all, such as young adults who have left care and also all the council’s Foster Carer families.
“A further £1.7m has been allocated to provide other forms of support to hard up households.”
More information and advice on reduction schemes and allowances can be found on the Herefordshire Council website at www.herefordshire.gov.uk/counciltax