STYLISTS at a Forest hair salon are celebrating after making a prestigious finals ceremony.
Groves Hairstyling in Littledean was nominated in five categories at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, one of the largest and most competitive industry events in the country.
The team at salon in Broad Street came seventh in the UK in the colour salon category.
Creative director Lucy Bowery was named 65th in the country in the Hairstylist of the Year category and was also nominated in the Best for Blonde section.
Hollie French and Leah Walding were nominated in the Apprentice of the Year category with Hollie coming in at 29th in the UK and Leah at 34th.
Lucy is also a finalist in next month’s Most Talented Hairstylist category at the South West Hair and Beauty Awards.
Lucy said: “With stricter criteria and even more entries this year, achieving a Top 10 national placement for the second year running was an absolutely incredible feeling for us all.
“Last year was our very first time entering the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
“Having only ever taken part in regional and national competitions such as the Welsh Hairdressing Championships and the National Hairdressing Federation events, we weren’t sure what to expect from such a high-profile, red-carpet ceremony.
“On a whim, we entered just one category—Best Colour Salon 2024—and to our surprise, we went on to place second in the UK.
“With over 20,000 entries nationwide, this was an incredible achievement for our small salon and gave us a huge confidence boost.
“This year we entered more categories and were thrilled to be named finalists in five national titles for 2025.
“This recognition is a testament not only to the hard work, creativity, and skill of our stylists but also to the support of our loyal clients.”
