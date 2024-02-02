MONMOUTH Big Band are set to blow away the winter blues at their annual Monmouth Savoy gig this Friday evening (February 9).
It will be the first gig in the town under the leadership of talented Herefordshire trumpeter Mike Prestage, who took over the reins from long-standing musical director Gareth Roberts in September.
Gareth’s final gig with the 16-strong band was a high-profile set at Brecon Jazz, where they accompanied US vocalist LaVon Hardison and received a positive review from the Jazz Mann.
A band spokesperson said of Gareth’s departure after 10 years: “The band is hugely grateful to Gareth for all his hard work in developing the band during his tenure and for leaving us a legacy of his own compositions in the library.”
They boast a repertoire of some 200 tunes, from scorching swing, to smooth Latin, ‘Strictly’-style dance tunes, well-known vocal numbers and classic jazz.
The band’s musical catalogue, includes the classic repertoire of Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington and the Rat Pack groove through to contemporary numbers by the likes of Gordon Goodwin and former MD Gareth.
Tickets £12/£10 are available at the Savoy box office and via the website at monmouth-savoy.co.uk, with the show set to start at 8pm.
Looking ahead to spring, the band are also set to perform at St Mary’s Church in Ross-on-Wye on Saturday, April 20.