A WYE Valley-based clothing company has moved into a new larger HQ on the Ashburton Industrial Estate due to rapid growth in the past 12 months.
The Black Mountain team has grown from two to 12 and the order book increased from just a handful of large clients to 400 diverse customers by the end of 2023.
To celebrate the new showroom and factory, CEO Huw Lewis MBE, and his team, will open their doors on Thursday, February 1.
Army veteran Huw said: “We are delighted to move into this larger, more visible premises in Ross-on-Wye. Our brand is growing rapidly thanks to our reputation for quality, cost and service – whatever your business operation we can supply your workwear uniform, from office to industrial.
“Our launch party is an open invitation to the local community, and anyone interested in learning more about Black Mountain.
"We will have food and drink, a catwalk showcasing our clothing, a prize draw for £1000 worth of work wear – we even have the wonderful Coleford Community Choir lending their voices to support our launch!”
Black Mountain Clothing was established in 2015 by Huw, who had previously spent 30 years in British Army.
Huw then went on to develop the Motivational Preparational College for Training, supporting young people from all backgrounds.
This included the provision of clothing which evolved to become Black Mountain Clothing.
Recently the firm has invested over £85,000 in new machinery to help support its growth, capacity and aspiration to become the number one workwear provider in the UK.