The body of a teenage boy was found near the village of Northington, Gloucestershire on Sunday 9 March.
Gwent Police said f ormal identification has taken place, and he was identified as Joseph Bellamy, 18, who was reported missing in December 2024.
His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
The family of Joseph has requested privacy and space during this difficult time.
Joseph was last seen leaving his home address in Caldicot between midnight and 1am on Tuesday, December 3.
He was later seen on CCTV cycling on a red pushbike towards the M48 bridge.