THIS year’s Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival’s final concert will take place at Monmouth’s Bridges on Sunday, February 18th at 4pm.
The festival is celebrating musical friendships, inspirations and dedications.
Co-artistic Director Daniel Tong said: “Our festival ends with a programme that focuses on the influential pianist and conductor Hans von Bülow, through works dedicated to him by composers writing in hugely varying musical languages.
“Von Bülow’s association with Brahms is well-known, but it is telling that Gabriel Fauré also dedicated a chamber masterpiece to him – the ravishing and turbulent G minor Piano Quartet.
“The chamber music of Stanford is enjoying a resurgence, representing a British Romantic tradition that owed a lot to Brahms.”
Those performing will be Ben Hancox (violin), David Adams (viola), Robin Michael (cello), Robin Green (piano), Daniel Tong (piano) and Festival Young Musicians.
The concert programme is Stanford String Quartet, Brahms Violin Sonata in D Minor, Op. 108 and Fauré Piano Quartet no 2, Op. 45
You can book now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival
Ticket Prices are £20 or £5 student.
There are still a few tickets vi ticketsource for the Festival’s Valentine Eve concert in the recital hall of Monmouth School for Girls.
The programme consists of three emotionally charged masterpieces in entirely different styles: Kodály’s 1914 duo turns two string players into an entire folk band, complete with vocalist and percussion, in a technicolour evocation of Hungarian folk style.
Franck’s sonata was written in 1886 for Ysaÿe and is perhaps the ultimate masterpiece in high Romantic, cyclic form. Schumann’s turbulent trio, from 1847, is both confessional and passionate in turn.
Artists are Ben Hancox (violin), Malin Broman (violin), David Adams (viola), Alice Neary (cello), Robin Michael (cello), Simon Crawford-Phillips (piano), Daniel Tong (piano)