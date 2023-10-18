Ally Hunter Blair, a Ross-on-Wye farmer with a digital following, is a finalist for the Digital Innovator of the Year at the 2023 British Farming Awards.
Ally Hunter Blair of Weir End farm has earned a spot as a finalist for a prestigious award, thanks to his influential online presence in the farming community. Boasting more than 55,000 social media followers and a dedicated YouTube channel, he uses digital platforms to shed light on the intricacies of British agriculture.
His content provides a real look into farm life, filmed on the 500-acre holding that he and his family farm near Ross-on-Wye. This land is predominantly arable and is owned by The Duchy of Cornwall. Ally takes every chance to promote sustainable farming methods and champion the British agricultural sector.
Beyond social media, Ally and his farm have also been featured on television. Audiences might recognise him from shows like 'Born Mucky – Life on the Farm' on the Discovery channel. He tackles tough questions from his online community, adhering to a policy of transparency about his farming practices, whether they succeed or fail.
Ally's digital influence extends to highlighting the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, including governmental decisions that impact businesses. "I want to keep selling the good news story that is British agriculture in a world where we are addicted to negative headlines," he said. "I don't shy away from the hard truths but keep it light, fun and something people enjoy following."
The British Farming Awards, now in its 11th year, is a key industry event that celebrates the efforts of British food and drink producers. The awards ceremony will take place at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 19.