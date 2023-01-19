It’s not just active travel that’s getting all the love in Hereford, an afternoon of free parking is being made available for those visiting the city.
On Saturday February 11, parking will be absolutely free in all Council-owned car parks and on-street pay and display from 12noon.
Herefordshire Council have worked with city partners to designate the ideal time for the free parking offer, and this year it will coincide with a special event in the city centre organised by Hereford Business Improvement District (HBID).
Cllr John Harrington, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said: “We’re glad to be able to offer an afternoon and evening of free parking for residents and visitors who want to show their love for Hereford this Valentine’s weekend. It’s always a pleasure to work in partnership with HBID to make Hereford a great place for residents and visitors, and as if our vibrant shops and businesses weren’t enough, the special event HBID are organising is added incentive for people to support our local traders by getting out and about and enjoying everything our city has to offer.
“Of course we would encourage people to do their bit for their physical wellbeing and the local environment by travelling in by foot or bike where possible, so as the free parking can be enjoyed by those who need it.”
Rhiannon Burns, marketing and projects manager for Hereford BID added: “Free parking is a hugely valuable addition to a day.”