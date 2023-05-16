Highlighting the robust market dynamics, finished cattle met a blistering trade, topping at £2517. Lambs and ewes also saw strong interest from buyers. The notable demand was reflected in the steep prices fetched by the livestock. Steers peaked at 340p per kilo, or a staggering £2308 per head, while heifers, not far behind, attained 335p per kilo and £2151 per head. Cull cows and overage cattle witnessed an equally robust trade with a top price of £2517, or 269p per kilo.