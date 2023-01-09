Fresh Fruit (and veg) Frenzy are the latest trader to join the line-up at Ross Market House every Thursday for the coming months.
A spokesperson said: “Anyone planning a health drive for the new year, taking part in Veganuary, or are just after some delicious fresh fruit and veg, should pop down and take advantage of this fantastic new addition to our weekly market.”
Ross markets take place on Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Traders can apply for a stall, starting at just £14 per pitch, by completing the application form on the town council website at the Ross Town Council website.
The charter for this historic market was granted by King Stephen in the 12th Century. Ross Market can be found under and around the Market House, an ancient monument and visitor attraction in its own right, in the centre of the town.