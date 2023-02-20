The Business Growth Programme (BGP2) has been hailed as a major success, with nearly £4.5 million in grants awarded to companies across the Marches area of the UK. This funding has led to the creation of almost 500 new jobs and the establishment of six new businesses, but the programme is coming to an end in just a few weeks' time. The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is now urging businesses to act quickly to apply for grants, with the final deadline being March 22.