Residents of Ross-on-Wye, looking to enhance their home's value, now have a comprehensive guide to help them capitalise on their investment.
A key element of this guide is improving energy efficiency. By installing energy-efficient windows, insulation, and appliances, homeowners can not only reduce their utility bills but also increase the attractiveness of their home to prospective buyers. Incorporating solar panels, smart thermostats, or tankless water heaters could further enhance the home's energy efficiency, potentially yielding long-term savings and boosted resale value, despite the initial costs.
Another point highlighted in the guide is the significant impact of a home's kerb appeal. Based on a study by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), a well-maintained exterior could increase a property's value by up to 10%. Simple updates, like a fresh coat of paint or new outdoor lighting, and maintaining a neat garden can dramatically enhance a home's appeal.
Adding an extension is a third key strategy suggested by L&C Mortgages. According to the ONS, each additional square meter of property space could increase the home's value by an average of £2,907. As an example, a 20-meter squared extension, costing on average £44,000, could potentially raise a home's value by £58,000. While the cost of an extension depends on various factors, including the size and materials used, this could be a worthwhile investment when done properly.
Further to adding an extension, the conversion of existing rooms into bedrooms can also increase a home's value. L&C Mortgages' study found that adding an extra bedroom could increase the value of a property by 20%. This approach is often more affordable and quicker than building an extension.
Finally, the guide encourages homeowners in Ross-on-Wye to keep up with regular maintenance. Ensuring the home is structurally sound, free of pests, and all appliances are in good working order is crucial to maintaining and increasing its value.
The experts at L&C Mortgages recommend consulting with a professional before undertaking any significant renovations or investments. With the right planning and effort, homeowners in Ross-on-Wye can make their homes more valuable and attractive to potential buyers.