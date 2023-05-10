Adding an extension is a third key strategy suggested by L&C Mortgages. According to the ONS, each additional square meter of property space could increase the home's value by an average of £2,907. As an example, a 20-meter squared extension, costing on average £44,000, could potentially raise a home's value by £58,000. While the cost of an extension depends on various factors, including the size and materials used, this could be a worthwhile investment when done properly.