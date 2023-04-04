Ross-on-Wye Mayor Ed O’Driscoll joined David Wilson Homes in officially launching The Orchards, the new housing development in the town.
Mayor Ed cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, unveiling the show homes and sales office to the public.
The Orchards features a variety of two, three, and four bedroom homes nestled amidst picturesque rolling hills and open fields, while still being just a four-minute drive from the town center. Families will appreciate the development’s proximity to several top-rated schools and its excellent commuter links to the M50 and A40.
One of the standout features of The Orchards is its focus on energy efficiency. David Wilson Homes’ new-build houses are designed to be up to 63 per cent more energy-efficient than traditional Victorian properties. This modern approach claims to save new homeowners up to £3,100 annually on energy bills, making it an attractive option for environmentally conscious buyers.
However, a number Ross-on-Wye residents believe that new housing developments should also address the growing healthcare needs of the community. Sandie Cotterell, via the Gazette’s Facebook page, suggested that planning permission for developments should require the inclusion of state-of-the-art dental and medical centres to attract qualified healthcare professionals to the area. She points out that the local Pendeen Surgery had four full-time doctors 40 years ago, but the number of doctors has not kept pace with the town’s population growth.
Richard Lawson, Sales Director for David Wilson Homes South Wales, emphasised the company’s dedication to sustainability, stating that each home in The Orchards comes with solar panels as standard, and selected homes have EV chargers installed. This commitment aligns with the priorities of homebuyers in the area, who value eco-friendly living.
As David Wilson Homes continues to build homes in Ross-on-Wye, it remains to be seen whether future developments will address the residents’ concerns about the need for improved healthcare facilities alongside sustainable living options.