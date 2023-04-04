However, a number Ross-on-Wye residents believe that new housing developments should also address the growing healthcare needs of the community. Sandie Cotterell, via the Gazette’s Facebook page, suggested that planning permission for developments should require the inclusion of state-of-the-art dental and medical centres to attract qualified healthcare professionals to the area. She points out that the local Pendeen Surgery had four full-time doctors 40 years ago, but the number of doctors has not kept pace with the town’s population growth.