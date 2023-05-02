But now, with Covid-era funding for Wales' bus network set to expire in June 2023, the future of this crucial community link is once again uncertain. Deputy Transport Minister Lee Waters has announced that there is no available money to extend the Bus Emergency Scheme (BES), which kept services running during the peak of the pandemic when passenger numbers plummeted. The Welsh Government has not yet confirmed how it will fund the bus industry beyond this summer, coinciding with the announcement that all major road projects in Wales have been cancelled.