Finished cattle were easily sold, with a number of better bred and fleshed continentals selling from 300 – 314ppkg. Heavier sorts were in short supply, but many cattle ranging from £1850 - £1943 were snapped up. The top vendors were M A Hardy Ltd, New Farm, with a top price/head of £1943.70, and DE & SJ Cheacker, Ostbridge Manor Farm, with a top price/kilo of 314.00p.