BIBLINS Youth Campsite is on a mission to give more children and young people outdoor adventures by renovating the old bunkhouse building.
For generations, the campsite on the River Wye, has been a base for schools, Woodcraft Folk, Scouts, and countless other youth groups, offering life-changing outdoor experiences in the heart of nature.
Since 2013, the bunkhouse, once a warm and welcoming shelter, has stood empty.
Originally built in the 1960s , the bunkhouse fell into disrepair and no longer rings with the sound of campfire songs or children’s laughter.
With support from Design for All, which works with charities and community groups, the staff and volunteers have plans to create an inclusive, sustainable, and fully accessible bunkhouse that will sleep up to 39 young people and their leaders.
Debs McCahon, chief executive of Woodcraft Folk which operate the Biblins Youth Campsite said: “This is a critical time, we all know that residentials and outdoor adventures support the wellbeing of our children and young people.
“Therefore we are keen to reopen the Bunkhouse to ensure more children can get to benefit from our activities on site.
“With rising costs and increasing demand for outdoor learning spaces, we rely on the kindness of people who believe in our mission.
“Every donation will help us get closer to our goal of hosting residentials in the building, providing essential support to those who need it most.”
The team has launched a fundraising campaign to take the first steps toward reopening the building and is calling for support from individuals and local businesses.
They would especially like to hear from individuals like Roger Lane, who were involved in the construction of the original building and said at the time: “As a 17-year-old living in Gloucester I was taken with a group to this magical place known as The Biblins, where, in return for some unskilled labour, carrying wood and knocking in nails, we were allowed to bivvy in a half completed building; they didn’t have high standards of health and safety in the 60s.
The group needs to raise £20,000 to help them on their journey of renovating the building. The funds will be used for essential survey work and architect fees.
When completed, the Bunkhouse will restore a vital resource for schools and other
youth organisations. The building will be fully sustainable, using timber from the local forest and renewable energy only.
Donations can be made easily and securely through its fundraising page at justgiving.com.
● Last autumn it was announced Biblins would be one of the recipients of the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap saplings provided by the National Trust.
The saplings, gathered from seeds from the tree that was unauthorised felled at the Sycamore Gap near Crag Lough in Northumberland. The sapling’s new home on the Doward will be located in a publicly accessible space, enabling many more people to feel part of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy when they are planted out during the winter of 2025/26.