A care home has been found to be in need of improvement in Gloucestershire.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Winslow House, was told it 'requires improvement' on November 11. The home was last inspected on July 18.
A service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards.