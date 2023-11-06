THE way to apply to vote by post or by proxy has changed following a change in legislation, advises Herefordshire Council.
To help prevent fraud all applicants are now asked to provide their national insurance number to verify their identity.
You can now apply for most types of absent votes online via:
The maximum time a postal vote can now be held is up to three years.
Proxy voters can continue to put in place a proxy arrangement for an indefinite period subject to a three yearly eligibility check and five yearly signature refresh.
Applications for postal proxy voting, some proxy voting and emergency proxy voting will still need to be applied for through a paper application. You can find details on how to do this on the Herefordshire Council website