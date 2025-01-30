Chepstow-based ChAOS-MAD invite you to their whirlwind pantomime adventure of magic and mayhem, Dick Whittington!
Written and directed by long-standing ChAOS member, Marianne Bowen, this panto classic promises to bring all the joy, laughter and “he’s behind you’s!” that you expect from Chepstow’s longest-running amateur dramatics society.
The show is full of brilliant songs and dances to sing and clap along to by musical director, Dylan Michal and choreography team Natasha Kus, Ethan Cook and Rosie Bond.
Dick Whittington (Isla Richards) is a simple country boy seeking his fortune, along the way he encounters the Good Fairy (Natalie Bowen), Cat (Lou Reynolds) and, unfortunately for our hero, the Three Cheeses (Rhys Willingham, Angela Power and Anwen Pugh) and their sinister leader, King Rat (Amanda Osmond).
With the villain plotting against him at every turn, Dick gets accused of thievery and has to flee from London. All Dick can think about is proving his innocence and winning the heart of his true love, Alys (Tayla Robinson).
Can the two be reunited? Can Dick prove to her father, the Alderman (Phillippa Hickey), and Sally the Cook (Dylan Michal) that he truly has a heart of gold? Will Idle Jack (Oscar Robson) ever stop falling asleep while on the job?
There have four chances to find out at the Drill Hall in Lower Church Street, Chepstow, starting tonight (Friday, January 31).
There are evening performances tonight and tomorrow and matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday,
Tickets £10, available online at www.chaosmad.co.uk, form Hannah’s Music in Moor Street or on the door.