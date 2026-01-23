RESPLENDENT in a traditional external pink hue a charming Herefordshire cottage for sale at auction is desirable but in urgent need of refurbishment.
Preliminary renovation work on Oaklands, on Rhystone Lane, in the village of Lugwardine, has been started.
But more refurbishment is required to bring the property, being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions and listed with a guide price of just £15,000, up to a modern standard.
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This really is a charming two bedroom property situated in the ever popular Herefordshire village of Lugwardine. This house has huge potential and what’s more has some simply stunning views of the historic church to the rear.
“The property, which has its original fireplace in the lounge area, offers a unique opportunity for the new owner to place their own stamp.
“There is a rear garden and also a side garden, with access from the side of the house. Work has already started on the property. Some of the rooms have been boarded and a potential kitchen re located. Plasterboard and skimming has started in some rooms.
“Work will need to be carried out inside the property to achieve a good return should you wish to purchase the house for investment purposes.
“Located a 10 minute drive from Hereford city centre, this is the ideal location to enjoy the perfect mix of city convenience and countryside charm.
“With its historic cathedral, riverside walks, independent shops, and excellent schools, this vibrant city of Hereford offers a welcoming community and all the amenities you need. Just minutes from rolling countryside and well-connected to major cities, Hereford is ideal for families, professionals, and anyone seeking a balanced lifestyle.
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this and some ninety-plus other varied lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 3 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 5
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.