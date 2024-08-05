Local businesses are known for their dedication to supporting their communities, and The Chepstow Hearing Clinic is no exception. Beyond contributing to local charities and community sports clubs, they have now created their most significant partnership to date. Behind the scenes, they have been working tirelessly to create something that they hope will have a significant impact. The team at The Chepstow Hearing Clinic are delighted to announce their new partnership with Ty Hafan, the Welsh Children’s Hospice.
Ty Hafan's dedication to providing comprehensive care for children with life-limiting conditions resonates deeply with The Chepstow Hearing Clinic. They believe that by partnering with Ty Hafan, they can help broaden the charity’s impact and ensure that more families in Wales receive the crucial care and support they need during the most challenging times of their lives. The Chepstow Hearing Clinic, they are proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from every hearing aid prescription will be donated to Ty Hafan, a remarkable charity. By dedicating part of their profits to support this incredible charity, The Chepstow Hearing Clinic is not only helping to extend the hospice’s reach but also provide help for crucial funding. This partnership will enable more families in Wales to receive the support they need, ensuring that children with life-limiting conditions can live their short lives with dignity and happiness. The team at The Chepstow Hearing Clinic are delighted to know that when patients choose the family-run hearing practice, they can be assured that part of their investment supports a truly worthwhile cause.
Managing Director of The Chepstow Hearing Clinic, Asa Richards, explains, "We are not a high street retailer, we are an integral part of the communities we work in, and with that comes a heartfelt desire to support them wherever possible. As an independent, family-run business with two young children ourselves, this partnership was a natural choice for us. Helping our patients hear better is at the heart of what we do, and now we have the opportunity to support even more fantastic causes. This new initiative not only highlights our commitment to excellent patient care but also underscores our dedication to making a positive impact in the community.