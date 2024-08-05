Ty Hafan's dedication to providing comprehensive care for children with life-limiting conditions resonates deeply with The Chepstow Hearing Clinic. They believe that by partnering with Ty Hafan, they can help broaden the charity’s impact and ensure that more families in Wales receive the crucial care and support they need during the most challenging times of their lives. The Chepstow Hearing Clinic, they are proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from every hearing aid prescription will be donated to Ty Hafan, a remarkable charity. By dedicating part of their profits to support this incredible charity, The Chepstow Hearing Clinic is not only helping to extend the hospice’s reach but also provide help for crucial funding. This partnership will enable more families in Wales to receive the support they need, ensuring that children with life-limiting conditions can live their short lives with dignity and happiness. The team at The Chepstow Hearing Clinic are delighted to know that when patients choose the family-run hearing practice, they can be assured that part of their investment supports a truly worthwhile cause.