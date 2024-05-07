Redbrook Angling Club is holding a free coarse fishing taster event for juniors on Saturday, May 18 2024.
Following the popularity and success of the clubs pre covid taster events and in the lead up to the long school holidays, Redbrook Angling club is again holding another set of free taster sessions for any juniors who may wish to take up coarse fishing on a local lake, just outside of Monmouth.
The event run by Redbrook Angling club is totally free of charge and it has been also sponsored by Redbrook Village trust from funds raised at “Live on the Wye”. It is being held at a local lake with all the equipment, bait and professional tuition provided free of charge for use, so participants only need to bring themselves along.
The event will be run, with qualified and insured coaches from the “Young Anglers Project” www.younganglersproject.org.uk, so a Rod Licence or fishing permit is not required.
The sessions are structured, so that supervised tuition will be given in 1&1/2 hour slots at a time for a maximum of up to 6 participants at any one time, starting at 9 am, but the spaces are limited and have to be booked in advance, with the club.
A limited number of spaces are still available on a first come first served basis to juniors aged 6 or over, who may be interested in, trying fishing, going back to it or learning some new skills.
So if you or your children are interested or would like to know more, please contact Redbrook Angling Club on 07925 530 155 ASAP. Leave a message with your name and number if I’m out, so that we can book you into an available time slot, send you the details and confirm your place.
Redbrook Angling Club has been in existence since 2004. The club is run by a committee of local anglers, who wished to take advantage of some of the UK premier game and coarse fishing on their door step by forming a contused non profit angling club.