GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police have reminded dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead as lambing season approaches.
The reminder comes following last month’s attack on a sheep by a loose dog in the Lydbrook/Eastbach area.
Police said this was not an isolated incident in the area, with the owner of the flock “reporting six sheep killed by dogs in the past 18 months.”
They added: “Sheep represent a farmer's income and are often worth a substantial sum. If they are attacked or killed, the loss that farmers face can leave them substantially out of pocket.
Sheep worrying can include dogs attacking animals physically, running after them/chasing the sheep around, especially when they are carrying lambs or there are young lambs within the flock.
Dog faeces left on grazing land may also carry disease which can kill sheep and affect unborn lambs.”
PC Cath McDay from the Rural Crime Team said: “Dog owners are reminded that they are responsible for their dogs at all times and allowing them out of sight to roam does not negate your responsibility for your pets.
“Offences are being committed under the Dangerous Dogs act and the Protection of Livestock Act.
Incidents of this nature are taken seriously, particularly at this time of year when many sheep are in lamb and due to give birth to young at any moment.
“Please be mindful of your dog escaping or being out of sight around livestock”.
The police also issued Gloucestershire residents with advice for walking their dogs in rural areas. They said:
. You must ensure a field or area has no livestock in it before letting your dog off lead.
It is the law to keep your dog under control and the responsibility falls with the owner.
. Be particularly vigilant during lambing season and always keep your dogs on a lead during this time.
. Ultimately a landowner by law, and as a last resort for protecting their livestock, is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep.
Police must be notified within 48 hours if this course of action is taken.