Communities across the county joined in celebrating the King’s Coronation last week.
On Coronation Monday, May 8, a real community event returned to Catbrook Memorial Hall with the ‘Plant Sale with Teas’, fast becoming a fixture of the village calendar and again this year huge numbers of plants were generously donated as were scrumptious cakes and even gluten free and vegetarian cake options.
Organisers Jill Westwood and Fiona Wilton said: “As a result of our wonderfully successful sale, £700 will be presented to Wales Air Ambulance- a service so important to rural communities and we are proud to support it.
“We would like to thank the many people who helped with the sale. We couldn’t do this each year without the many extra hands making lighter work. To see so much community spirit and enjoyment makes it all worthwhile!”
Mitchel Troy had a very special day on Sunday with a short Clipping Service in the church in the morning where over 30 adults and children wrapped up the church with 62 red, white and blue scarves knitted and sewn together over recent weeks and held a Coronation Tea Party in the afternoon with games for adults and children.
Head at Overmonnow School, Jo Child said “the children have had a superb day, making wonderful memories with their friends and families around this historic event. Our amazing PTFA have worked really hard to provide this Coronation event, full of free activities that all our families have been able to enjoy together. It really has been a memorable day!”
Hendre Park on Rockfield estate held a party with funding help from Monmouth Town Council.