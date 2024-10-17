DATA has revealed the average cost of living for towns and cities across the UK where students may frequent.
Mortgage broker L&C Mortgages calculated the cheapest places for students to earn a degree, determined by the average student expenditure in each area. The research examined the monthly average cost of rent (both inside and outside the city centre) alongside other student expenses, such as gas and electricity, groceries, and transport costs.
These expenses were combined to identify the student towns and cities that would incur the lowest costs for the average student to live and study in, and then ranked in an overall list. Gloucester ranked 34 out of 65 with average rent of £431.13 and average monthly expenditure of £986.82. Cheltenham ranked 47 with averages of £520.21 and £1,111.47.
A spokesperson for L&C Mortgages said: “Choosing which universities to apply for is always a huge decision, and the town or city that a university is in will certainly inform someone’s choice. Not only does location greatly affect a student’s experience, but it also influences how comfortably and affordably they are able to live in their new home.
“Of course, there are more things to consider than affordability when selecting a university and rent prices can vary according to many factors, such as the number of bedrooms – so if you plan to attend university in one of the more expensive towns or cities, don’t be disheartened, as there may be cheaper options to consider.
“Ultimately, the choice of university will often hinge on the course and entry requirements. However, the cost of study is significant, and location can play a big part in that, so researching respective costs for different locations could help in the decision making.”
For the South West, Gloucester was the cheapest for students, followed by Plymouth, Falmouth, Cheltenham and Bristol - which ranked fourth most expensive on the overall list.
Elsewhere, London ranked as the most expensive place for students followed by Brighton and Oxford. Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull ranked as the three cheapest places.