A CALL for farmers in the Forest to switch from animal- to plant-based farming has been accepted by a majority of Forest councillors.
There were claims that the area is unsuitable for a widespread switch away from meat and dairy production as the council debated a motion by Labour councillor Jacob Saunders.
Cllr Saunders said the move, along with encouraging more people to eat more plant-based meals, was “a necessary element” for the council to meet its objectives having declared a climate emergency.
The debate prompted a protest by local farmers in tractors outside the council offices in Coleford who claimed it could destroy their livelihoods.
National Farmers Union county chairman Charles Day said: “We’ve got around 18 tractors here today which is phenomenal,” he said.
“This area produces fantastic meat, dairy and crops, it’s a rural heartland of Gloucestershire.
“The terrain here grows grass really well and these guys produce livestock to a very high standard.
“For people to come and tell them they should consider growing plant based food, it’s very difficult for them to quickly change and it doesn’t suit what they do.”
Cllr Saunders said the Climate Change Committee, which advises the government, had indicated a reduction in meat consumption of 20 per cent was needed by 2030 and by 35 per cent by 2050.
He added: “Without a reduction in the use of the products of animal agriculture, the objectives adopted by council will be unattainable.
“We're not advocating that people adopt plant-based diet, we are advocating the council makes people aware of the importance of a reduction of the use of the products of animal agriculture in order to protect the planet.”
Livestock farmer Cllr Philip Burford (Ind, Hartpury and Redmarley) said:“I’m not against choice but I believe as a council we have a duty to promote all elements of a properly balanced diet,” he said.
“There is some arable production in our district and also some very limited horticultural production in the district.
“But on the whole the vast majority within our district is only suitable for production of grass and other forage. Livestock farming is therefore the natural and sustainable thing to do on this land.”
Cllr Nick Evans (Con, Tidenham) asked what exactly farmers would be asked to do.
He said: “Are you saying they should be growing something else, they should not be looking at livestock farming or should they be selling their livestock to other markets as in other places in the world?”
Cllr Saunders replied: “I'm not saying they should be selling their livestock to other places in the world, I don't see the advantage in reducing carbon emissions in that
“We need a national debate, which this authority needs to be part of, about how we reduce our carbon emissions including those which result from animal agriculture and how we do so while protecting the living standards of our constituents.”
He added that if the 20 per cent reduction was achieved “clearly a large number of farmers will be doing what they are doing but perhaps a little less intensively.”
The council voted to approve the motion by 26 votes in favour to four against with two abstentions.
Speaking to the farmers in the public gallery, Cllr Trevor Roach (Mitcheldean, Ruardean and Drybrook) said:“When it comes to food it’s you lot we depend on so we need to work together.”
“We’ve got to look at local produce for local people.”
