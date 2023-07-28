Sean Murphy, from Lea near Ross-on-Wye, successfully sued Wye Valley NHS Trust after saying he needed help getting dressed and couldn’t continue working as a builder.
One of the videos showed him grunting with effort while lifting a three-stone kettle bell, despite having claimed that the operation on an injured bicep had left him unable to grip anything properly.
He was taken to court by the NHS last year and ordered to pay back £40,000 he had already received in interim payments, plus legal costs, taking the bill to well over £100,000, after a judge branded his claim “fundamentally dishonest”.
And another High Court judge has now approved contempt of court proceedings against the 38-year-old, which if proven could lead to time behind bars.
NHS barrister Claire Toogood KC told the court hearing that Murphy’s “dishonesty” meant it was in the “public interest” for contempt proceedings to go ahead.
Appearing via video link and representing himself, Murphy said the NHS “dishonesty” claims were “absolute rubbish” and it was “beyond ridiculous” that he could face a jail term.
Despite the findings of last October’s civil case brought by the NHS, that his claims were “fraudulent on a massive scale”, Murphy told the latest hearing some of the photographic evidence was a decade old, and the videos could have been taken at “any time”.
He said he was still disabled by the injury, and added: “I can’t dress myself, my wife dresses me every day.
“I am suffering severe anxiety attacks because of this case. I am not somebody who would swindle money from the NHS.”
But the NHS barrister told the court: “He reports that he has poor grip in his hand - the most he can lift is an empty kettle - whereas he had a reputation before surgery of having a vice-like grip. However, one of the pictures shows him lifting a heavy kettle bell.
“It is of the utmost importance for those who come to court to be honest in their claims.
“It is of necessity that contempt proceedings are brought to deter others from making these mistakes, but also to punish those who seek to undermine the system of justice by making dishonest and fraudulent claims, as the NHS submits this was.”
And Judge Martin Picton ruled that contempt proceedings could start, warning Mr Murphy that the consequences could be “very serious”.
“There is a strong prima facie case that Mr Murphy has deliberately and falsely set out to exaggerate the impact of the surgery,” he said.
“There is a strong prima facie case that the claim for damages... was based principally on lies that he himself had told, with a view to getting more money than the true level of his disability merited.
“There’s a very strong prima facie case that he knew the losses particularised in the civil claim were founded on falsehoods that sought to grossly exaggerate the level of damages beyond its true scale.”
The builder originally underwent surgery after tearing a biceps tendon in a rugby match in March 2017, but claimed the operation had caused nerve damage to his elbow, leaving him unable to work or play rugby.
The NHS admitted he was entitled to some damages, but disputed the extent of his symptoms and the level of payments.
But health bosses later learnt that he had been back playing rugby by the end of 2017, and trained in the gym and done work.
And they took him to court last October, where Judge James Healy-Pratt ruled his injury claim had been “fundamentally dishonest”.
“In truth, he had returned to playing rugby in October 2017, had returned to work, completing decking jobs and laying tarmac, had set up a new business, and had returned to the gym, lifting very heavy weights, bench pressing 150 kilos and participating in boxing training,” he said.