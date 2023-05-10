The trial of a teenage mother, Paris Mayo, accused of murdering her newborn son in Herefordshire, has commenced at the Worcester Crown Court. The 19-year-old woman, who was 15 at the time of the alleged crime in Ross-on-Wye on March 23, 2019, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Stanley Mayo, the infant son, is the alleged victim in a case that's expected to last six weeks. Mayo, previously residing on Springfield Road in Ross-on-Wye, appeared solemn as the jury was sworn in. The mother was visibly emotional, shedding tears when her family members' names were read aloud to the jurors.
The prosecution has introduced a list of witnesses expected to testify during the trial. These include medical experts, paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, medical staff from the Wye Valley NHS Trust, which operates Hereford County Hospital, and forensic scientists. The first hearing, lasting an hour, saw Judge Neil Garnham briefing the witnesses on their expectations during the trial. The prosecution's opening statement is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Further details were revealed about Mayo during the court proceedings, including her past education at Ross-on-Wye's John Kyrle High School and Gloucestershire College in Gloucester. Mayo, currently living in Ruardean, Gloucestershire, was dressed in black during the court appearance. She continues to deny the sole charge of murder brought against her.