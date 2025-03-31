On Saturday March 22 Arête Dance Academy and Sharon’s School of Dance came together to put on two sell out dance performances. They also held a raffle at both shows and raised an incredible £400 for SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association).
SARA is a local charity, close to both Sarah-Jayne (Principal of Arête Dance Academy) and Sharon (Principal of Sharon’s School of Dance) hearts. This vital non profit organisation works very hard and has to rely solely on donations to keep going.
A Moment of Musicality had a range of different dance genres, ranging from Ballroom/Latin, to Contemporary, Street, Cheer Dance, Tap, Line Dancing and many more. They had dancers ranging from the ages of 3 years old, up to 82 years old.
The shows are an key event in the dance schools calendar and the planning for next years shows are already underway. All the children and adults work very hard in the run up the the performances, with extra classes and rehearsals taking place in order to ensure two brilliant shows for both audiences and performers.
Arête Dance Academy has students that regularly take part in dancing competitions, in various different locations, with Blackpool Dance Festival being the next big competition, where one of their dancers has recently been chosen to represent Wales in April.
The dance schools are highly regarded in the area and they take part in numerous events throughout the year, including local dance displays, dance competitions, dance exams and many more booked events.
The two local dance schools cover classes/private lessons for all ages, whether you want to learn to dance for social events, take dance exams, compete or learn for fun. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all dancers that participated in both shows.