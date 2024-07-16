NEW data has revealed the average number of sick days taken between 2013 and 2022, with the South West losing 4.44 work days a year per worker.
Personal injury group Claims.co.uk, analysed Office of National Statistics (ONS) data on sickness and absence within the UK labour market, to find the average number of sick or absence days taken per worker within UK regions.
The South West took very few sick days on average, ranking ninth in the table of eleven regions.
Wales topped the chart for most “sickies”, losing an average of 5.64 days per worker, whereas London took the least sick days with each worker taking 3.44 days off per year.
Across the United Kingdom, 140 million work days were lost due to sickness or absence, on average, over the ten-year period, peaking in 2022.
A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: “The recent study highlights significant variations in the number of sick days taken by workers across different UK regions. It reveals patterns that could be influenced by various factors such as workplace conditions, regional health trends, and socio-economic differences.”
“Understanding these disparities in the data is crucial for finding ways to support employee health and well-being across the country.”
Further in-depth data can be found on the Office of National Statistics website.