Works to the Tintern Wireworks Bridge, made famous by Netflix Sex Education smash hit series, have progressed significantly and are now nearing completion.
A new concrete wall has now been cast at the east end of the bridge, preserving the historically significant WW2 anti-tank bollard.
In early May, work to plane out and remove the old tarmac approach road on the west side was carried out by a local contractor.
Resurfacing works are now progressing and are due to complete within two weeks.
Work to replace the eastern approach is ongoing, with the new hardwood deck panels delivered and installed at the start of the month.
The new deck has anti-slip properties for pedestrian safety, providing a safe and durable surface for many years to come.
Final repairs to the stonework are being carried out alongside the remaining painting worlds with the project set for completion on Friday, May 26.
Monmouthshire councillor Ann Webb said she was pleased that the bridge – a link across the Wye border between Monmouthshire and the Forest of Dean, and connecting Tintern and Chepstow via the Tidenham Tunnel walk and ride – will reopen in time for the Whitsun bank holiday weekend.
“Many visitors are expected, hopefully boosting the local economy, “ she added.